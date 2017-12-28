Bakary Sako is elated with the opportunity afforded him by Roy Hodgson to play as a striker for Crystal Palace.

Bakary Sako relishing Crystal Palace striking role

The winger has since registered two goals after he was taken off the flanks by the English tactician.

And the former Wolverhampton Wanderers’ player is pleased with his new role under the tutor of the experience manager.

“I was not used to playing as a striker but under Roy Hodgson, I have learned a lot and have been delighted to have the chance to play there,” Sako told club website.

“I am getting used to what is expected in that role, he has spoken to me about the importance of the movement, what is expected of me in different areas and I am learning all the time and obviously it has been good to have scored a couple of goals whilst playing there.

“The manager has got loads of experience and that is why it is so good to pick all that up from him when he puts across his instructions to you and he has helped me so much since he has come in.

“He is a manager who is really focussed on what he wants so on the training pitch as a squad we keep working on different methods until we get it right and that must continue for us to succeed."

The forward returned to the field of play in September after suffering a Metatarsal Fracture in July.

“I have been injured for a while since I have been here but obviously now I am back I am enjoying the game time and with the trust the manager is showing in me that is great,” he added.

“I am getting back to fitness as well as having some more minutes on the pitch and this means I get confidence and let’s hope that continues.”