Orlando Pirates have reportedly renewed their interest in SuperSport United striker Jeremy Brockie.

SuperSport United braced for bidding war as Orlando Pirates make offer for Sundowns target Brockie

The New Zealand international is known to be on the radar of Mamelodi Sundowns, who are expected to make a bid for Brockie during the upcoming January Transfer Window.

Sundowns and Pirates were both linked with Brockie during the last Transfer Window, but SuperSport managed to retain his services.

Brockie submitted a transfer request with Sundowns leading the race for his services. However, Matsatsantsa rejected the transfer request and the player remained with the Tshwane-based side.

Recent reports have indicated that Bucs have submitted an offer for the former Wellington Phoenix forward, who won the 2017 Caf Confederation Cup Golden Boot.

SuperSport are said to be assessing the offer ahead of the Transfer Window which is expected open on Tuesday, 2 January 2018.

It remains to be seen whether the offer meets Matsatsantsa's valuation of the 30-year-old or not.

Brockie, who is still contracted to SuperSport until 2020, has scored five goals in 15 matches in all local competitions this season.

