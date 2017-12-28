AFC Leopards is close to sealing the services of Jang'ombe defender Mwinyi Haji on a two year deal.

KPL transfers: AFC Leopards set to sign Zanzibar star

The left back has been influential for his club that takes part in Tanzania's top tier, and was one of the reasons Zanzibar Heroes graced the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup final.

A close source from The Den has revealed to Goal that the player has verbally agreed to join the Kenyan side.

“Well, he was expected in the country yesterday (Tuesday), but some personal commitments made it impossible. But he is almost our player, we are really close in signing him and I believe by the December 31, 2017, he will be an AFC Leopards player.

“He is a good player, his quality is good and we are aware of the value he is bringing to the team.”

AFC Leopards will be Kenya's representatives in Caf Confederation Cup next year.