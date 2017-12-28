Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists the Premier League leaders were never interested in signing Liverpool-bound defender Virgil van Dijk.

Guardiola: Man City weren't interested in Van Dijk

Van Dijk, 26, is heading to Anfield from Southampton in January after the clubs agreed a deal reportedly worth £75 million.

He underwent a medical with Liverpool on Wednesday and, as well as becoming the most expensive defender in history, the move will represent the highest fee ever paid by the Reds

The Netherlands international, who is set to earn £180,000 a week with the Reds, was linked to numerous clubs before Wednesday's announcement, with City and Chelsea among them.

However, speaking after City's 1-0 win over Newcastle United, Guardiola was asked if Van Dijk was a player he was looking at in January.

"Nope. No, no, no," the Spaniard responded.

Asked if he was interested in Van Dijk, Guardiola added: "No."

City are 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League and have won 19 of their 20 games in the competition, though the victory over Newcastle was soured by an injury to captain Vincent Kompany.