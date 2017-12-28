Vincent Kompany limps off against Newcastle

Vincent Kompany was substituted off for Manchester City just 11 minutes into Wednesday's clash against Newcastle United with an apparent injury.

It appeared Kyle Walker indicated to the coaching staff that someone had sustained a calf injury, before Kompany was forced off.

The 31-year-old defender tried to play through the injury for a time before being replaced by Gabriel Jesus. Fernandinho moved from the midfield to centre-back to take Kompany's place on the back line.

The Citizens are already missing Kompany's regular partner, as John Stones has been sidelined since November 18 with a hamstring injury. Nicolas Otamendi has filled in as a replacement while Stones nears a return.

Manchester City had been one of the teams linked with former Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk, who earlier Wednesday sealed a record £75 million move to Liverpool.

Assorted injuries have limited Kompany over the last few seasons as he was limited to just 27 Premier League appearances the past two campaigns. This season he has only featured in eight Premier League contests for Manchester City and has not appeared in the Champions League this season.

The injury which sidelined Kompany for much of this season was also a calf injury, but it is not clear if this is a re-occurrence of that problem.