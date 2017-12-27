Bafana Bafana and Montpellier winger Keagan Dolly returns to grassroots level to inspire youngsters

Bafana Bafana and Montpellier winger Keagan Dolly said his decision to take part in the 2017 Discovery Walter Sisulu Soccer Challenge was to inspire up and coming youngsters while keeping fit ahead of his return to France for the second half of the season.

The 24-year-old featured for Westbury's La Masia on Tuesday, helping them beat Meadowlands Academy 1-0 to advance to the semi-finals of the annual tournament.

Dolly admitted that while the Walter Sisulu Soccer Challenge has unearthed too many players who are professional footballers, it was the first time he participated in the tournament itself.

Wearing the No.16 shirt, the former Mamelodi Sundowns man showed glimpses of what local football is about in front of a packed stadium in Pimville, Soweto.

“I’ve always heard a lot about this tournament (Discovery Walter Sisulu Soccer Challenge) while I was growing up,” Dolly said in a statement by M-Sports Marketing.

“I always knew how big it was. Some of the best talents we have in this country always turn up to showcase their talents here. It just felt good to come back and play in front of a (big) crowd with a group of fellows I grew up with,” he said.

“It was good to have a run with them (old friends) and also make them aware that (I was still the same Keagan they grew up with). My other intention was to keep fit because eight days without doing something to help you keep in shape is pretty bad,” explained Dolly.

“It was also to inspire the up and coming young ones by sharing my experiences with them so that they can believe that: ‘If Keagan made it’, then they too could do the same. My advice to them is that they must just keep working hard because you never know who is watching,” concluded the former Sundowns winger.