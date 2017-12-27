Posta Rangers coach Sammy Omollo is still dumbfounded following the decision to award Kariobangi Sharks' Jeff Oyemba the best 2017 Goalkeeper in the Foya Awards.

Posta Rangers coach: Matasi is the best keeper in Kenya

Patrick Matasi was the favorite following his performance with the mailmen, but he was in for a rude shock when his competitor was selected ahead of him. It is something that has not gone down well with his coach who feels something was amiss.

“How do you overlook a goalkeeper who conceded few goals for someone who statistics do not favor? Matasi was excellent for us, he was the best and that is why he was even given a starting berth in the national team, what criteria did they use in awarding Oyemba?

“Well, you cannot say the red card he received was the reason why he was denied what should have been rightfully his; we saw Cristiano Ronaldo receiving one of the top awards despite pushing the referee. I do not advocate for indiscipline, what I mean is that it just beats logic.”

Matasi won the MVP and Golden Gloves with Harambee Stars in the just concluded Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.