A few months ago, National Super League side Ushuru was on course to earn promotion following an impressive run.

Ushuru coach confident the team will regain KPL status

However, late defeats against Nairobi City Stars and Vihiga United ensured the team finished in the third position with 79 points, with Wazito and Vihiga gaining automatic promotion.

The Ken Kenyatta coached side still failed in their bid to defeat Thika United in the play-off to gain promotion; but the tactician is optimistic his side will gain promotion sooner or later.

“This was their time to remain in the league, but I believe our time is coming soon. It was unfortunate that we did not get that one goal to take us to penalties, or even spur us to victory. We did our best, but it was not good enough, they did their part and managed to get the result they wanted.

“We will have to do our best again next year and ensure we rectify the mistakes we made to gain promotion,” Kenyatta told Goal.

Muhoroni Youth and Western Stima were relegated from the top tier after finishing in the 18th and 17th positions respectively.