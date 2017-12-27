Swansea City caretaker manager Leon Britton is livid by his team's performance in Tuesday's huge defeat against Liverpool in the Premier League.

Swansea boss blasts Jordan and Co. after Liverpool defeat

The Jack Army were at sixes and sevens as they suffered a 5-0 shellacking at Anfield.

Phillipe Coutinho opened the scoring as early as the sixth minute when Jordan Ayew gave away possession in his own half.

“You cannot make basic errors, whether that’s your set-up at set-pieces, second balls or misplaced passes, because you give yourselves no chance,” Britton said, as reported by his club's official website.

“When you come to a place like Liverpool, you need a seven or eight out of 10 performance from everyone, and then you’ll have a chance of getting a result.

“But if you make basic errors that you would expect to see in academy football, a team like Liverpool are going to punish you.”

After the first goal, Swansea held their own for the remainder of the first half.

Back from recess, the pressure became just too much for the Swans, opening the way for a Roberto Firmino double as well as goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

“In the first half we didn’t do too badly after the goal and I felt our confidence was growing a little bit,” Britton lamented.

“But after the second goal, our confidence went completely. Even then, you have to make sure you give everything you have got.

“As players we have all been in difficult situations, but you still remain professional and do the right things for the team.

“But out there, I have to be honest and say I didn’t see that from a lot of players.”

Swansea sit bottom of the league as relegation stares.

Tuesday's defeat was their seventh consecutive away reversal in the topflight.