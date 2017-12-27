Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe revealed he held talks with Real Madrid prior to moving to the French capital, though he insisted it is in the past.

Mbappe reveals Real Madrid talks ahead of PSG move

A move to Spanish and European champions Madrid appeared on the horizon for Mbappe amid intense speculation after helping Monaco win Ligue 1 in 2016-17.

The 19-year-old scored 27 goals in all competitions and eventually joined the likes of Neymar and Edinson Cavani at PSG for a reported €180 million – on an initial season-long loan with a mandatory purchase clause – despite talks with Madrid, who he will come up against in the Champions League last 16.

"It's true that we spoke, but I think that's now in the past for me and for Real Madrid," Mbappe told Marca.

"[I turned down Real Madrid] because PSG is the team of my city.

"[Joining Madrid] would have been like a Real Madrid-supporting kid from Madrid having the chance to play for his team and deciding to go somewhere else, to another country.

"I wanted to play for PSG and I am very happy right now about how things are going.

"There were a lot of rumours about the transfers and it's true that we spoke, but I think that's now in the past for me and for Real Madrid.

"I now play for PSG and I will defend these colours 100 percent."

The transition from the Stade Louis II to Parc des Princes has been seamless for Mbappe, who has scored 12 goals in all competitions.

Mbappe's eight Ligue 1 goals has helped PSG build a nine-point lead atop the table, while the France international has netted four times in the Champions League as his club won Group B over the likes of Bayern Munich, Celtic and Anderlecht, while also setting a group stage record with 25 goals scored.