Kenyan Premier League new boys Wazito FC are lining up signings to strengthen the team ahead of their debut season in the top tier.

KPL transfers: Wazito to make six signings

Wazito finished second in the National Super League with 81 points, same as leaders Vihiga United, who had a superior goal difference. Club's Chief Executive Officer Luthers Mokua has confirmed to Goal the team will sign up to six players in the current transfer window.

"Yes, we are targeting six players, some of the players have contracts with their teams, but we have engaged them and hopefully we shall have a concrete information by the end of the month. We want to do most of our businesses by the second of January, next year.

"We are close in signing Morven Onyango from Ushuru, he is a good defender with qualities we need."

So far, Wazito have signed Moses Otieno from Posta Rangers on a two year contract and are in a hot pursuit of Haron Nyakha from AFC Leopards albeit on loan.