Mourinho seals rare comeback point as Manchester United draw with Burnley

Jose Mourinho rarely sees his sides fall two goals behind, but when they do a thrilling comeback like Tuesday's draw is an even rarer occurrence. 

Mourinho's Manchester United fought back against Burnley to take a 2-2 defeat on Tuesday at Old Trafford, a result that usually would raise little cheer for the Premier League giants. 

Ashley Barnes and Steven Defour hit the net for the visitors, before Jesse Lingard's late double grabbed a tie that had looked out of reach going into the final seconds. 

Tuesday marked just the 20th time Mourinho has seen himself on the end of a two-goal deficit in all his years in the Premier League with Chelsea and United. 


But while the Special One is not used to seeing his back pushed up against the wall, his record in reverting a losing situation is not exactly spectacular either. 

Mourinho has now won just two points in the 20 games in which his team have dropped two goals behind, rescuing a draw in just two instances — including this Boxing Day thriller. 

United fans would usually be better advised to head for the exits early rather than hope for the tides to turn — although as Lingard proved, you can never say never!

