Jose Mourinho rarely sees his sides fall two goals behind, but when they do a thrilling comeback like Tuesday's draw is an even rarer occurrence.

Mourinho seals rare comeback point as Manchester United draw with Burnley

Mourinho's Manchester United fought back against Burnley to take a 2-2 defeat on Tuesday at Old Trafford, a result that usually would raise little cheer for the Premier League giants.

Ashley Barnes and Steven Defour hit the net for the visitors, before Jesse Lingard's late double grabbed a tie that had looked out of reach going into the final seconds.

Tuesday marked just the 20th time Mourinho has seen himself on the end of a two-goal deficit in all his years in the Premier League with Chelsea and United.



20 - This is the 20th occasion that a side managed by Jose Mourinho has been 2+ goals behind in a Premier League game, losing 18 of the previous 19 (D1). Stuffed. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 26 de diciembre de 2017

But while the Special One is not used to seeing his back pushed up against the wall, his record in reverting a losing situation is not exactly spectacular either.

Mourinho has now won just two points in the 20 games in which his team have dropped two goals behind, rescuing a draw in just two instances — including this Boxing Day thriller.

United fans would usually be better advised to head for the exits early rather than hope for the tides to turn — although as Lingard proved, you can never say never!