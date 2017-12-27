Mauricio Pellegrino says Southampton will discuss the possibility of selling Virgil van Dijk in January after he was left out of the clash with Tottenham Hotspur amid renewed links to Manchester City, Liverpool and Barcelona.

Van Dijk set for future talks amid new Man City and Barcelona links

The centre-back was denied a move in the summer despite submitting a transfer request after attracting interest from Pep Guardiola's side and Liverpool, and he was subsequently exiled from the first team until September.

Van Dijk has been key for the Saints since then, but the approaching winter transfer window has reignited reports that a big move is imminent.

The Telegraph in the UK reported on Tuesday that City are expected to complete a £60 million move for the 26-year-old next month, while Sport in Spain claims Barca are hoping to land him.

The ex-Groningen star was absent for Southampton's Boxing Day game with Spurs, but Pellegrino was quiet when asked why he would not feature at Wembley.

"With Virgil, there is a lot of speculation, but we have to wait and see until January and then we can talk," he told Sky Sports.

The Netherlands international joined the St Mary's outfit in 2015 from Celtic, where he scored 15 goals in 115 first-team appearances.