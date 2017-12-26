Uganda name 30-man squad for Chan tournament

Former AFC Leopards striker Allan Kateregga is among 30 players named by Uganda Cranes for the Chan competition.

The dreadlocked midfielder features for KCCA and has been included in the squad for the competition to be hosted in Morocco. The team is scheduled to move to camp on December 27 at Namboole Stadium in Kampala.

Uganda Cranes are pooled in Group B alongside Ivory Coast, Zambia and Namibia for the tournament that will kick-off on January 12 to February 4, 2018.

Squad: Goalkeepers. Ismail Watenga(Vipers), Benjamin Ochan (KCCA ), Tom Ikara (KJSS), Saidi Keni (Proline).

Defenders: Nico Wadada (Vipers), Joseph Nsubuga (Villa), Isaac Muleme (KCCA ), Aggrey Madoi (police), Timothy Awani (KCCA), Bernard Muwanga (Villa), Shafiq Bakaki (Vipers), Mujjuzi Mustapha (Proline), Mustapha Kizza (KCCA).

Midfielders: Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers), Tom Masiko (Vipers), Sadam Juma (KCCA), Muzamir Mutyaba (KCCA), Milton Karisa (Vipers), Paul Mucureezi (KCCA), Allan Kateregga (KCCA), Abubaker Kasule (Express), Nicholas Kasozi (Sc Villa), Shafik Kagimu (URA), Allan Kyambade (Sc Villa).

Forwards: Derrick Nsibambi (KCCA), Nelson Senkatuuka (Bright stars), Hood Kaweesa (Police), Daniel Isiagi (Proline), Ahebwa Brian (Mbarara city), Shaban Muhammad (KCCA).