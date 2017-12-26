News

Chelsea suffer fresh Champions League blow, Welbeck doubles up for Arsenal
Manchester United vs Burnley: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Manchester United will be desperate to return to winning ways when they welcome local rivals Burnley to Old Trafford on Boxing Day.

The Red Devils were knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the quarter-final stage by Bristol City thanks to a 90th-minute goal last week before surrendering a lead in the last minute against Leicester City prior to Christmas.

Jose Mourinho branded his players 'childish' following their late concession against the Foxes and the Portuguese will no doubt be demanding a much more ruthless display on Tuesday afternoon.







Game Manchester United vs Burnley
Date Tuesday, December 26
Time 15:00 GMT / 10:00 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM




Juan Mata Manchester United Leicester City

In the United States (US), the Premier League can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

The game is not being shown live in the United Kingdom (UK) but highlights will be available to watch on BBC. Goal will have live updates here.


SQUADS & TEAM NEWS













PositionMan United players
Goalkeepers De Gea, Romero, Pereira
Defenders Shaw, Jones, Lindelof, Rojo, Blind, Tuanzebe
Midfielders Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Young, Herrera, Mkhitaryan, Matic, Mitchell, McTominay
Forwards Lukaku, Ibrahimovic, Martial, Rashford

Manchester United must contend with a dilemma in defence due to the fact that a number of players are nursing injuries. Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling and Matteo Darmian are out of action, while Antonio Valencia is also a concern.

Marouane Fellaini is also among the wounded, while Michael Carrick is unlikely to feature.

Potential Man Utd starting XI: De Gea; Lindelof, Jones, Rojo, Young; Pogba, Matic, Mata, Lingard, Rashford; Lukaku.











PositionBurnley players
Goalkeepers Pope, Lindegaard, Legzdins
Defenders Lowton, Taylor, Mee, Long, Bardsley
Midfielders Cork, Hendrick, Defour, Gudmunsson, Westwood, Ulvestad, Arfield
Forwards Wood, Vokes, Barnes, Walters, Wells

Sean Dyche will be without James Tarkowski through suspension, while Robbie Brady, Stephen Ward and Dean Marney are all ruled out due to injury.

However, striker Chris Wood, who was taken off during the first half in last week's defeat to Tottenham, is expected to return to action, giving the Clarets a boost in attack.

Potential Burnley starting XI: Pope; Taylor, Mee, Long, Bardsley; Gudmunsson, Defour, Cork, Arfield, Hendrick; Wood.


BETTING & MATCH ODDS





Chris Wood Burnley Crystal Palace Premier League 09102017

Home side Man United are 1/4 favourites to win against their local rivals according to dabblebet, while Burnley's chances of winning are rated 12/1. A draw is considered a 9/2 bet.

Romelu Lukaku is rated 11/5 to open the scoring at Old Trafford, while Clarets forward Chris Wood is 10/1. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a 5/2 bet, while Marcus Rashford is 7/2.

Click here to see all of the markets dabblebet has on offer, including goalscoring odds, score predictions and more.


GAME PREVIEW





Jose Mourinho Manchester United

As they drift further away from league leaders Manchester City, Man United find themselves looking over their shoulders at the chasing pack, knowing that they cannot afford to slip up.

Mourinho's side fell 13 points behind City on Saturday and their title aspirations have all but evaporated, but a top-four finish remains imperative for the Red Devils.

Having hit yet another rocky patch of form, they will have to pick up the pace once more, with Chelsea breathing down their necks and the likes of Liverpool not far behind.

However, it will not be easy as they welcome local rivals Burnley to Old Trafford, especially considering the Clarets' impressive form this season, which has them defying expectations and sitting seventh in the table.

Dyche's men have already beaten Chelsea, as well as forcing away draws against Tottenham and Liverpool this season, so they will be confident of upsetting the odds once more.

