Manchester United vs Burnley: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Manchester United will be desperate to return to winning ways when they welcome local rivals Burnley to Old Trafford on Boxing Day.

The Red Devils were knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the quarter-final stage by Bristol City thanks to a 90th-minute goal last week before surrendering a lead in the last minute against Leicester City prior to Christmas.

Jose Mourinho branded his players 'childish' following their late concession against the Foxes and the Portuguese will no doubt be demanding a much more ruthless display on Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday, December 26

15:00 GMT / 10:00 ET



The game is not being shown live in the United Kingdom (UK) but highlights will be available to watch on BBC.

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Man United players

Goalkeepers

De Gea, Romero, Pereira

Defenders

Shaw, Jones, Lindelof, Rojo, Blind, Tuanzebe

Midfielders

Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Young, Herrera, Mkhitaryan, Matic, Mitchell, McTominay

Forwards

Lukaku, Ibrahimovic, Martial, Rashford



Manchester United must contend with a dilemma in defence due to the fact that a number of players are nursing injuries. Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling and Matteo Darmian are out of action, while Antonio Valencia is also a concern.

Marouane Fellaini is also among the wounded, while Michael Carrick is unlikely to feature.

Potential Man Utd starting XI: De Gea; Lindelof, Jones, Rojo, Young; Pogba, Matic, Mata, Lingard, Rashford; Lukaku.

Position Burnley players

Goalkeepers

Pope, Lindegaard, Legzdins

Defenders

Lowton, Taylor, Mee, Long, Bardsley

Midfielders

Cork, Hendrick, Defour, Gudmunsson, Westwood, Ulvestad, Arfield

Forwards

Wood, Vokes, Barnes, Walters, Wells



Sean Dyche will be without James Tarkowski through suspension, while Robbie Brady, Stephen Ward and Dean Marney are all ruled out due to injury.

However, striker Chris Wood, who was taken off during the first half in last week's defeat to Tottenham, is expected to return to action, giving the Clarets a boost in attack.

Potential Burnley starting XI: Pope; Taylor, Mee, Long, Bardsley; Gudmunsson, Defour, Cork, Arfield, Hendrick; Wood.

GAME PREVIEW

As they drift further away from league leaders Manchester City, Man United find themselves looking over their shoulders at the chasing pack, knowing that they cannot afford to slip up.

Mourinho's side fell 13 points behind City on Saturday and their title aspirations have all but evaporated, but a top-four finish remains imperative for the Red Devils.

Having hit yet another rocky patch of form, they will have to pick up the pace once more, with Chelsea breathing down their necks and the likes of Liverpool not far behind.

However, it will not be easy as they welcome local rivals Burnley to Old Trafford, especially considering the Clarets' impressive form this season, which has them defying expectations and sitting seventh in the table.

Dyche's men have already beaten Chelsea, as well as forcing away draws against Tottenham and Liverpool this season, so they will be confident of upsetting the odds once more.