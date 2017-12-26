Nakumatt FC Secretary Albert Wesonga has hit out at Sofapaka for illegally acquiring the services of striker Kepha Aswani.

KPL transfers: Sofapaka acquired Nakumatt striker illegally

Early this week, the 2009 league champions announced they have signed the former AFC Leopards man in a reported two year contract. Wesonga says the club is not aware of any deal between the two parties, and that Aswani is still a Nakumatt player.

“We have not heard of any transfer involving our player; as far as we are concerned, Aswani is still our player. He has a contract with us, and any deal involving the player we have to know. It is a breach of contract and we might consider taking an action against Sofapaka for engaging our player in transfer discussions without our consent.

“No one has been released by Nakumatt, and if any team wants our player, there are channels to be followed,” Wesonga told Goal.

Aswani scored thirteen goals for Nakumatt in the 2017 Kenyan Premier League season.