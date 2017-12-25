Victor Moses has tagged 2017 as 'a great year' following his English Premier League triumph with Chelsea and Nigeria's 2018 World Cup qualification.

'A great year for me' - Victor Moses celebrates 2017 despite Caf award snub

The 27-year-old had embarked on loan spells at Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham prior to the 2016-17 campaign.

But the former Wigan man hit an incredible form that coincided with an unprecedented transformation - as he transitioned into a wing-back under Antonio Conte - last season.

And he has revealed the challenges adapting while being grateful to Conte for his career revival at Stamford Bridge.

“It’s a bit crazy and shows how far I’ve come,” Moses told Daily Star.

“Becoming a wing back is not an easy transition. It’s not an easy job and you need the stamina to play there.

“The manager works me on the training ground, and it’s been really good. When you have someone who is really backing you it gives you confidence.

“It’s been a great year for me. I’ve really enjoyed it, but want to keep it going.

However, despite missing out on the final shortlist for the African Player of the Year, behind Gabon’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Egypt’s Mohamed Salah and Senegal's Sadio Mane, the Super Eagle is impressed at being nominated.

“I must have done well. It felt good to be nominated (for Caf award). I’ve worked so hard. Nigeria were the first African country to qualify for the World Cup.

“We are like Chelsea. We believe in ourselves. Chelsea have loads of games of coming up. We’ve got a great squad, and the manager we have here, we know what we are capable of,” he concluded.

Victor Moses has since returned from a hamstring injury that kept him out for more than a month, to reclaim his starting berth at Chelsea. And he has played in 14 games in all competitions this season.