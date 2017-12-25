The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) developmental side, Indian Arrows are set to host Shillong Lajong at the Ambedkar Stadium in Delhi on Boxing Day. Both sides come into this fixture on the back of a loss with the Arrows bowing down to Gokulam Kerala FC in a 0-2 result whereas Lajong were defeated by north-eastern counterparts NEROCA.

I-League 2017: Indian Arrows vs Shillong Lajong - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Game

Indian Arrows vs Shillong Lajong

Date

Tuesday, December 26

Time

2:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)



TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the I-League. All the matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and 2 HD.

India TV channels Online streams

Star Sports 2/2HD

Hotstar



TEAM NEWS

Indian Arrows probable first XI : Dheeraj Singh; Boris Singh, Deepak Tangri, Anwar Ali, Sanjeev Stalin; Rahul Kannoly, Amarjit Singh, Jeakson Singh, Aniket Jadhav; Abhishek Halder; Edmund Lalrindika.

Injured: None



Suspended: None



Key Players: Anwar Ali, Edmund Lalrindika, Aniket Jadhav





Shillong Lajong probable first XI: Phurba Tempa Lachenpa; Kynsailang Khongsit, Laurence Doe, Juho Oh, Rakesh Pradhan; Novin Gurung, Daniel Odafin; Redeem Tlang, Shaiborlang Kharpan, Hardy Cliff Nongbri; Aiman Saleh Abdullah Al-Hagri.





Injured: None



Suspended: Samuel Lalmuanpuia



Key Players: Redeem Tlang, Aiman Al-Hagri , Kynsailang Khongsit

GAME PREVIEW

Ever since their first victory in the league, the Indian Arrows have struggled to get positive results. Their hat-trick of losses was completed in the last tie as they lost to debutant side Gokulam Kerala FC in the Ambedkar Stadium’s maiden tie this season. Along with failing to clinch points, they have also failed to score any in three matches.

The onus will be on the attacking quartet of Edmund Lalrindika, Abhishek Halder, Rahul Kannoly and Aniket Jadhav to convert the opportunities.

Luis Norton de Matos has claimed that his team need not be bothered too much about the results but are more concerned about the experience which the youngsters would get. However, their performances too haven't been great in the last two matches.

As for Lajong, it’s been a rollercoaster ride so far as The Reds have bagged three convincing wins, one well-fought draw against Mohun Bagan and have fallen prey to East Bengal and NEROCA respectively.

While Samuel Lalmuanpuia's right thigh was heavily strapped, Shaiborlang Kharpan will retain his place in the midfield and coupled with the prolific Redeem Tlang, could mean that Luis Norton de Matos' defensive unit won’t be at ease.

It will be a vital fixture for the northeastern side as they need to pick three points in order to stay in contention for the I-League title. They would certainly want to prove a point or two after the disappointing defeat to newcomers NEROCA.