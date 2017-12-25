ISL 2017: Adilson Carlos parts ways with NorthEast United

NorthEast United FC have had a poor start to their Indian Super League (ISL) season four as they have only four points from six matches. However, what is striking is that they have not scored a goal in five of those matches.

Coach Joao de Deus famously claimed that the top scorer at the end of the ISL this season would be from The Highlanders. Since then, they have only scored two goals in the campaign.

Midfielder Adilson Carlos Tavares Filho, who donned the number eight jersey for the club, has parted ways with the ISL franchise. The former Arouca medio played four matches this season with his last appearance being against Bengaluru FC in the 1-0 defeat where he picked up a booking for a foul on Udanta Singh.

The club has already lined-up a replacement who is currently training with the team but can only be registered in January.

NorthEast United next travel to Pune to take on Ranko Popovic’s side on the 30th of this month.