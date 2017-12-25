Despite having an underwhelming pre-season, Heartland chairman, Chibuzo Etuemena believes the club will make a positive impact when the Nigeria Professional Football League kicks off in January.

Etuemena upbeat on Heartland's chances next season

The Naze Millionaires were demoted from the elite division two seasons ago but returned after just one campaign in the second tier league.

“We won’t be in the league to make up the number. It is our target to compete among the best clubs in the league. We have not had the best of pre-season activities but we are going to maximize the remainder of the period we have between now and our first league game of the season against Sunshine Stars,” Etuemena told Goal.

“We are working something out with the state government and as soon as that is finalized, the team will travel to either Port Harcourt or Calabar for close to two weeks of intensive closed camping exercise. We have not decided where it will be between both venues.

“The players and officials are currently on break and they are expected back in Owerri by January 2. We will take it up from there.”

Etuemena acknowledged that Heartland face a herculean task to convince their fans of their intention to hit the ground running when the season kicks off next month.

“We know that our fans will be pessimistic at this point in time but we want them to get behind us at this point in time. We will provide for them the Heartland of their dreams.

“Things may not be as planned initially but gradually we shall achieve our objectives one after the other,” he concluded.