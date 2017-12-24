Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has refused to talk about his team's interest in Cape Town City winger Aubrey Ngoma simply because he 'respects' that the player is still under contract.

Pitso Mosimane fears he would get a 'love letter' if he speaks about Aubrey Ngoma

Mosimane was accused of poaching players from other teams by City boss John Comitis early this year, as the Brazilians wanted to sign both Ngoma and Lebogang Manyama.

That didn't sit well with Mosimane who felt other coaches or team officials also speak to his contracted players.

However, he is watching the situation with City very closely to see if they won't be poaching any of the contracted players in the PSL, while remaining very cautious whenever he's asked about his interest in players that are contracted to other teams.

“I don’t want to talk about Ngoma,” Mosimane said to the media.

“I am going to get that love letter that circulates around the whole country. It is not right because I am going to be in trouble if I talk. Let’s leave Ngoma, he is a Cape Town City player,” he said.

“Let other people talk, let’s see if Cape Town City are talking about players that they want,” concluded Mosimane.