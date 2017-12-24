Tusker FC are pondering taking action against striker Stephen Waruru for alleged double signing.

KPL transfers: Tusker cry foul on Waruru move

The striker, who ditched Ulinzi Stars, was on his way to the brewers after an impressive season with the soldiers where he scored thirteen goals. Reports from the Ruaraka-based side indicates that Waruru signed a two year deal with Tusker but went ahead and signed for Sofapaka last week.

The decision has not gone down well with the 2016 champions, who have threatened to take action. "Waruru signed a contract with us, we have been trailing him after his exit from Ulinzi and we were happy to have acquired his signature.

"But we are shocked to see him signing for Sofapaka, that is double signing and it is against the rules. We will definitely take action on the matter," a source from the brewers intimated to Goal.

Efforts to reach Sofapaka officials for comment were futile as the calls went unanswered.

Batoto ba Mungu have already snapped another striker in Kepha Aswani, but former club Nakumatt says the player was illegally acquired.