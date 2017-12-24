Kaizer Chiefs attacker Dumisani Zuma has reacted to scoring his first goal for the club, which came against Ajax Cape Town last week.

Dumisani Zuma reflects on his first goal for Kaizer Chiefs

Zuma said he was realized shortly after receiving possession that Jody February was off his line, and he decided to take a shot and fortunate for him, the ball hit the back of the net.

The goal was enough for Amakhosi to see off the Urban Warriors, and move to 22 points with 15 league matches to go.

“It started with George Maluleka’s pass to Gustavo Páez. I was in an awkward position, but I saw their goalie was off his line and I decided to take a shot. That’s how I scored,” Zuma told the Amakhosi website.

“I was so happy when I saw the net rattled. I got lost in the excitement and only realised what the goal meant to the supporters when I saw the recordings afterwards,” he said.

“It feels great to be able to contribute and to help the team bag the three points,” continued the former Celtic attacker.

The 22-year-old also revealed that he receieved a touching text message from his uncle, who is not really a Chiefs supporter.

“My uncle is not really a Chiefs supporter, but he was among the first to express his happiness for me scoring that goal. He sent me a long text message that got me in tears of joy,” recalled Zuma.

Zuma said he had a lengthy chat with teammate Philani Zulu after opening his account. He revealed how excited Zulu was for him after the game against Ajax.

“He was very complimentary. Philani got substituted during the first half due to injury, but he made sure to share his excitement for me. It was great to receive so much praise from my teammates. The coach also expressed his gratitude and encouraged me to keep it up,” Zuma continued.

“I will continue working hard. I want to keep scoring to improve the chances of us lifting trophies,” he vowed.

Zuma also thanked the supporters for always pushing the team to the limit and further wished everyone a safe and enjoyable festive season.

“I want to thank the supporters for pushing us to the limit. I also wish that everybody has a safe and enjoyable festive season,” he concluded.