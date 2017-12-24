AFC Leopards chairman Dan Mule says the club is still keen on bringing quality players, who will help the team next season.

KPL transfers: AFC Leopards are not done yet

Ingwe is preparing for the Caf Confederation Cup as well as the Kenyan Premier League and Mule says the team has to be ready to challenge in all fronts.

"Yes, we have made several signings, but we are not yet done. We are still targeting several top players. It is going to be a very tough season for us, there are competitions that we are in and we want to do better, and to do better we have to have best players."





Beker Alukoya, Ezekiel Otuoma, Jeffery Okaka, Henry Uche, and Prince Ako are just some of the players Leopards have already signed.