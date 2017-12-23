Cape Town City chairman John Comitis confirms they will be holding talks with star player Aubrey Ngoma during the PSL’s recess to discuss and assess possible offers with him.

John Comitis to assess Mamelodi Sundowns target Aubrey Ngoma’s future with Cape Town City

“We will sit down with Aubrey during the break and see what the opportunities are for him. At the end of the day, as a club we need to make sure if somebody goes, we are able to carry on without him,” Comitis told The Ultimate Sport Show.

Comitis is aware of Ngoma’s desire to return to Gauteng, which he stipulated following the club’s relocation at the start of last season.

“We have been trying to nurse Aubrey back into recovery. We knew from the outside when he came to Cape Town that he wants to be back in Johannesburg at some point,” he said.

“So it’s no surprise to us, and we have been trying to see how we can satisfy him to stay longer with us. Inevitably, we have to have happy players,” Comitis added.

With the transfer window on the horizon, Comitis revealed that they will be making no less than five acquisitions to be unveiled in the coming week.

“There should be a few announcements in a week or so. We have anticipated we needed a boost in certain departments, especially in areas where certain players we expected a lot from have not come to the party.

“I can tell you that there will be at least five changes,” Comitis concluded.