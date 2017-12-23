News

KPL transfers: Kariobangi Sharks midfielder to join Sofapaka

Kariobangi Sharks midfielder Elly Asieche is on the verge of signing for Sofapaka.

Batoto ba Mungu are building a strong squad for next season and have identified Asieche as the player to run the midfield next season. “We have already held talks with the player and Sharks and he will sign soon,” a top Sofapaka official told Goal.

Sofapaka have already beefed up their squad with the acquisitions of striker Kepha Aswani from Nakumatt and Stephen Waruru from Ulinzi Stars.

Sofapaka finished second in the Kenyan Premier League last season behind winners Gor Mahia.

