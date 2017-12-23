A group of ruthless school kids have put one of Liverpool's English Premier League stars in his place during an adorable Christmas meet-and-greet.

School kids brutally troll Liverpool star

Reds stars Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain dropped in on a local school in Liverpool to surprise some of the young students.

The reactions on the kids' faces were absolutely adorable as they got the chance to chat with some of their sporting heroes.

Unfortunately for Oxlade-Chamberlain though, his presence wasn't greeted with as much enthusiasm as his Brazilian teammates.

The scenes were set up as a surprise for the kids, with the three players standing behind the children while the cameraman asked them questions about their favourite teams and players.

The first shock came when one of the kids flat-out stated that he didn't like the former Gunners attacker, while Oxlade-Chamberlain was standing right behind him.

The young boy looked shocked and a little sheepish as the Ox stepped in to the middle of the room to ask why there was no love for him.

Coutinho and Firmino were both laughing as the cameraman explained that it was because the Ox was always on the bench and doesn't get enough game time.

But the ultimate insult came in the form of a little eight-year-old Liverpool fan named Amber, who had no idea who Oxlade-Chamberlain was.

"You're Coutinho, you're Firmino... don't know who you are," Amber declared.

"Yeah not a problem, not many do," Oxlade-Chamberlain replied.

Brutal.