Former Tusker FC captain James Situma is not bitter at his former employers after the Brewers parted ways with their skipper.

James Situma moves on after Tusker rejection

Situma was among the fourteen players released by the eleven times league champions who are shaping up for next season.

Humphrey Mieno and Alan Wanga plus Ghanaian Stephen Owusu were other players released by the brewers.

In an interview with Goal, Situma says he is not bitter with the decision made and he has already moved on.

"These are some of the things you do expect as a professional. Sometimes they come when less expected.

"I am not bitter about their decision, I see it as an opportunity to try something else and who knows, it might be better.

"I do not regret my time at Tusker, as a matter of fact, I have enjoyed my time there, and all I can do is wish them the best."

Reports have it that Kakamega Homeboyz, Nakumatt and surprisingly Posta Rangers might be interested in Situma's services.