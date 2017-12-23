I-League 2017: Chennai City FC 1-2 East Bengal: Red and Golds move to the second spot

East Bengal moved into the second spot on the I-League table after a 2-1 away win over Chennai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore on Friday.

Katsumi Yusa (28') broke the deadlock while Charles de Souza (31') scored against his former employers soon after. Alexander Romario Jesuraj (43') got the only goal for Chennai City FC in their first ever home game this season.

The hosts made a solitary change from their 2-0 win against Churchill Brothers by bringing in Charles Anandraj Lourdusamy for striker Murilo Ribeiro de Almeida. The visitors made three changes with Luis Barreto, Lalramchullova and Charles De Souza being brought in.

There was a lot of talk of the game being postponed over the poor playing surface however, the match commissioner deemed the ground fit to play.

East Bengal enjoyed more possession and also had a few swipes at goal. It was Katsumi Yusa who scored the first goal of the game as East Bengal were rewarded for their persistence.

Mahmoud Al Amna sent a cross from the right which was parried off by Uros Poljanec. However, the loose ball came straight at the feet of Yusa who only had to tap-in from close range.

Charles de Souza doubled the lead within five minutes. It was yet another mistake from Poljanec in goal who failed to punch a ball which allowed the Brazilian to head home with ease.

Jamil replaced young Prakash Sarkar in favour of Mohammed Rafique and the hosts had one back in no time just after the India international got onto the field.

Michael Soosairaj's long throw-in resulted in a goalmouth melee which saw Alexander Romario Jesuraj convert by hitting the top corner of the net.

The scoreline remained 2-1 in favour of the Kolkata giants at half-time.

Willis Plaza once again disappointed the East Bengal faithful with his listless display. Chennai saw more of the ball but couldn't carve out any clear-cut scoring opportunities. The match ended in favour of East Bengal who held on for a victory.

East Bengal trail leaders Minerva Punjab FC by three points and are placed second. The Red and Golds next face Gokulam Kerala FC at home while seventh-placed Chennai City travel to come up against Mohun Bagan.