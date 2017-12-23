Leicester City manager Claude Puel wants Kelechi Iheanacho’s improvement

Leicester City manager, Claude Puel wants Kelechi Iheanacho to keep improving after his impressive performance in the League Cup against Manchester City on Tuesday.

The Nigeria international teamed with the Foxes in the summer for a fee of £25 million but has failed to impress. He has been restricted to just 11 games for the first team, scoring once.

And after the striker showed glimpses of his talent in the 4-3 penalty shootout loss to his erstwhile club, the Foxes tactician praised the youngster but urged him to ‘continue to work to improve.’

“[Iheanacho] tried, he shoot on target. He had a good opportunity in the first half. He gave his best," Puel told Leicester Mercury.

“He’s a young player, he needs to continue to work to improve.

“It was important to see him, to give him game-time. It was a good opportunity for him and other players.

“I was happy with the squad because it was a good level of quality on the pitch and it was a good response after our game against Crystal Palace.”

Puel wants Iheanacho and his other strikers to display a positive attitude even when not playing.

“I have a good feeling with the squad,” Puel continued.

“Kele, like others players, like Slimani, like Musa, they are different players. It’s important for them and for the squad.

“We have a lot of players sometimes in the same position and it’s difficult to manage this. It’s important to keep the positive attitude, for Kele it’s the same thing.”

Iheanacho will be hoping to play a part when Leicester host Manchester United at King Power Stadium on Saturday.