Juventus and Roma to battle for Darmian signing

Juventus and Roma are both following Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian and could make an attempt to sign him, Goal understands.

The full-back has been heavily linked with a return to Italy as he struggles to nail down a regular place in Jose Mourinho's starting XI, having started only two of the four Premier League appearances he has made this term.

Although his agent recently said there have been no offers for Darmian, Roma are taking a serious interest in the Italy international, but Juve see him as a potential signing should they lose Alex Sandro in the near future.

The Bianconeri have managed to hold on to Alex Sandro despite his desire to leave amid offers from the Premier League, but they could let him go at the end of the campaign.

The two Italian giants go head-to-head in Turin in Saturday's Serie A clash, but they are already gearing up for further battles in the transfer window.

As well as Darmian, both sides are tracking Cagliari's Nicolo Barella and Bryan Cristante, who has impressed at Atalanta since joining on loan from Benfica.

Barella, a 20-year-old midfielder, is expected to make a big move at the end of the season, having looked bright as a key player for a side sitting just three points ahead of the relegation zone.

Inter are also showing an interest in Barella and Cagliari are expecting an auction for him at the end of the season, but Roma could move into pole position to land him.

It is Juventus who hold the advantage in the pursuit of Cristante, though, who also has attracted Inter.

The 22-year-old one-time Italy international is on his third loan spell from Portuguese side Benfica and has scored eight goals in his 21 appearances across Serie A and Europa League this term.