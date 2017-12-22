Gor Mahia defender Wellington Ochieng spent his off-season at a children’s home as he cools down after a successful season with the Kenyan champions.

Gor Mahia defender shares X-mass gifts with less fortunate

Ochieng', who guided K’Ogalo to a league title last campaign, took time off on Friday to mingle with kids, mostly orphans at Tree House Sanctuary in Lucky Summer Estate where he shared a meal and Christmas goodies with the young ones.

“Nothing makes me happier than their smiles. When God blesses you with a big house, don't build a big fence. Build a bigger door,” Ochieng said after the visit.

Gor Mahia will take on Leones Vegetarianos in the first round of Caf Champions League preliminary match between February 16-18.