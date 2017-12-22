Man Utd missed chance to sign Mbappe & Gabriel Jesus - Giggs

Ryan Giggs has criticised Manchester United's recruitment policy after they passed up on the chance to sign Kylian Mbappe and Gabriel Jesus despite his recommendation.

The attackers are two of the highest-rated young players in Europe at present as 19-year-old Mbappe is flourishing since his summer switch to Paris Saint-Germain from Monaco in a deal that will cost around €180 million, while Gabriel Jesus, 20, has scored 17 goals in 36 appearances for Manchester City since joining from Palmeiras for around €33m.

Former United star and assistant manager Giggs says he and the club's scouts had been aware of both attackers before they moved to their current sides, but the Old Trafford outfit failed to act - another example of their poor strategy in the transfer market in the ex-winger's eyes.

“I watched Gabriel Jesus play three years ago. I watched Mbappe for a year," he told The Times.

"I was watching them with the scout and it was a no-brainer. It was just like, ‘Get them'. It would have been £5 million or something — get them, loan them back — and that’s where the recruitment could have been better."

Not only have the Red Devils neglected to sign such bright prospects, Giggs feels they have sold the wrong players at times, too, admitting he disagreed with then coach Louis van Gaal's decisions.

"There have been a lot who have come through that haven’t been United players and also players who were United players and shouldn’t have left. I’m talking about Rafael [Da Silva], [Danny] Welbeck, Jonny Evans — players who are United through and through.

"It was hard because Louis had his own ideas and you had to respect that, but, yes, we had a few arguments about a couple of them. He understood [my position] because I had played with those lads, but they just weren’t for him.

"Some of them, like Welbeck, wanted to play more regularly, and Jonny had a few injuries at the time, so you could understand it, but — and it’s not saying it in hindsight — recruitment hasn’t been great either.”

Since then, United's policy has arguably improved, as the likes of Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic have come in over the last two years to boost the squad.

Jose Mourinho's side currently sit second in the Premier League, but are 11 points behind Manchester City.