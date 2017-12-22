Mohamed Salah says that he is confident Liverpool will know success in one of the competitions they are involved in this season.

Salah: I’m sure Liverpool will win a trophy this season

The 25-year-old arrived at the club in the summer of 2017 from Roma and has made an immediate impression at Anfield, scoring 20 goals in 26 appearances – a club-best figure.

Despite his contribution, the Reds find themselves lagging in fourth in the Premier League, 18 points behind leaders Manchester City, though they still hold hopes of winning the FA Cup or even Champions League.

Salah says that he is confident that Jurgen Klopp can lead his side to silverware.

“We are working hard every day to win something and I am sure we will this year,” he told Sky Sports. “I am always saying I want to win titles here.

“I came here to win titles. To win something for the club, for us, for the fans. I would love to win something here.”

Meanwhile, the Egypt star has spoken of his relationship with team-mate Sadio Mane, with whom he is nominated as a candidate to win the African Player of the Year.

“We are very close to each other. Maybe he is my closest friend here in the team,” he said.

“We are friends, we like each other, he's a great guy and a fantastic player who is very fast with quality and confidence.

“I am very happy to share everything in Africa with him, so I'm very happy also for him.”

Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the other player nominated for the award, which will be presented on January 4.