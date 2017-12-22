Socceroos legend Robbie Slater has slammed Ange Postecoglou after the former national coach admitted in an interview that criticism was a major factor in his resignation from the Australian job.

Slater lashes out at 'weak, soft' Postecoglou

After weeks of speculation about his future leading up to Australia's successful playoff tie against Honduras, Postecoglou decided to leave the job after steering the Socceroos through an arduous campaign to qualify for next year's World Cup in Russia.

On Wednesday, just weeks after he quit the national team role, Postecoglou signed with Japanese club Yokohama F Marinos.

In an interview with Fox Sports, Postecoglou admitted criticism from several Australian football commentators played a part in his decision.

Slater and fellow commentator Mark Bosnich, among others, had been vocal critics about Postecoglou's tactics, particularly when the Socceroos' hopes to qualify for the World Cup looked rocky.

However, Slater refuted Postecoglou's claims criticism of his change in formation began to turn into "cheap shots", saying the interview gave more questions than answers.

"I thought it was soft, I thought it was weak, I thought it was full of excuses," Slater said of the interview on the Big Sports Breakfast.

"He didn't actually give a reason why he left."

During the interview, Postecoglou said there is "too much opinion and very little analysis" of football in Australia, saying that the stories of him losing the faith of his players was a "deliberate" attempt to destabilise Australia's qualification campaign.

However, while Slater is at peace with Postecoglou's move to sign on to coach in Japan, he said Postecoglou's decision to leave shouldn't have been affected by criticism.

"At the end of the day, Ange walked out on his nation, he walked out on his country. He had a commitment to go to the World Cup," Slater said.

"Instead, he's chosen money in Japan. I've got no problem with that, but don't give us all the bulls**t along the way."

"To say that criticism is part of it? Give me a break."

Postecoglou conceded a recent reminder of his infamous interview a decade ago with Craig Foster made him determined to leave the national set-up on his terms this time.

One moment that was "absolutely" a factor in his thinking to quit occurred in March after Australia's first game using a much-criticised new formation, a 1-1 away draw with Iraq.

During a TV interview (watch at the top), former Wallaby Peter FitzSimons asked whether Postecoglou would resign if the Socceroos did not beat the UAE in their next match.

The question brought back memories of his explosive 2007 interview with Foster directly before his sacking as Australia's youth team coach.

“There was a point at the start of this year...I went to do an interview...and the first question I was asked was ‘will you resign if you don’t beat the UAE’", he recalled.

“It jolted me a little bit.

"I'm kind of just sitting there and gone into a time warp of 10 years ago ... after everything that's happened.

“It didn’t steamroll things. The person who asked the question isn’t involved in the sport but as so often happens, I say that regularly, is a lot of people in this country when the Socceroos are playing, or it becomes a pivotal time, they glance at our game.

"They test the water by seeing what people in the game are thinking - at the time, after we drew in Iraq and I changed the formation to the three and it upset everyone in football world, which was okay with me, I kind of like that fact.

“People outside glance at the game and go ‘this is chaos’ - so that question was asked of me.

“I thought after everything we’ve achieved and the journey we’re on, qualification in our hands, I said I’m not going to go down that path again where I allow external forces to decide my fate. That wasn’t all of it but certainly a part.”

