MAN UTD READY £25M SESSEGNON BID

January transfer news & rumours: Man Utd ready £25m Sessegnon bid

Manchester United want 17-year-old Fulham left-back Ryan Sessegnon and are prepared to spend £25 million to bring him to Old Trafford, according to the Guardian.

Jose Mourinho is a keen admirer of the England Under-19 international and is willing to sell Luke Shaw to help finance a move. Tottenham, Liverpool and Real Madrid are also monitoring Sessegnon's progress, and thus United are eager to make a January bid.

ARSENAL TARGET SERIE B WINGER

Arsenal have entered the race to sign Netherlands winger Alessio Da Cruz from Serie B side Novara, according to Sky Italia.

The 20-year-old moved to Italy from Twente in the summer and his performances in the Italian second tier have attracted the attention of the Gunners, as well as Inter Milan and Liverpool.

MAN UTD WANT MALCOM IN JANUARY

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wants to sign a winger and a central midfielder in the January transfer window, reports the Manchester Evening News .

Mourinho failed to land all his desired targets in the summer and is on the look-out for reinforcements in the New Year.

Brazilian sensation Malcom is his prime target to improve his wide options, although Bordeaux have insisted the attacker won’t be leaving in January .

The likes of Christian Pulisic and Julian Weigl have been mooted as midfield targets for Mourinho, who is looking to bring in some younger legs.

CONTE MAKES BONUCCI CONTACT

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been in touch with Leonardo Bonucci amid reports the defender is unhappy at AC Milan, according to Tuttosport .

Bonucci only joined Milan in the summer in a shock €40 million deal from Juventus, but is already looking for a way out due to the club’s poor form this season.

He has previously been a target for Manchester City, while Conte wanted to sign the centre-half when he took over as Chelsea boss in 2016.

Conte has been back in touch with Bonucci and the Italy international is willing to link up with his old coach next season, wherever the current Blues boss is managing.

LIVERPOOL WANT BASEL DEFENDER

Liverpool are interested in signing Basel defender Manuel Akanji at the end of the season, reports The Independent .

The Switzerland international has impressed in the Champions League for Basel this season and Borussia Dortmund want to sign the 22-year-old in January.

However, Basel don’t want to lose Akanji ahead of their last-16 tie with Manchester City, giving Liverpool a better chance of agreeing a deal for the centre-half.

COURTOIS TO BECOME WORLD'S BEST-PAID KEEPER

Thibaut Courtois will become the best-paid goalkeeper in world football, if he signs a new contract at Chelsea, claims the Daily Telegraph .

Chelsea are determined to keep hold of Courtois, who is out of contract in the summer of 2019 and has regularly been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Courtois is set to be offered a new deal by Chelsea which will see his wages eclipse the £200,000 a week being earned by Manchester United keeper David de Gea.

EVERTON WINGER SEEKS JANUARY MOVE

Everton winger Kevin Mirallas is wanted by former club Olympiacos and Galatasaray in the January transfer window, reports the Liverpool Echo .

Mirallas has struggled to make an impact since Sam Allardyce took over as Everton manager and the Belgium international is concerned about his World Cup prospects.

He would be keen on a January move in order to secure regular first-team football, with both Olympiacos and Galatasaray preparing to make approaches.

PSG TO MAKE €170M MILINKOVIC-SAVIC BID

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to pay €170 million to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, reports Corriere dello Sport .

Milinkovic-Savic has enjoyed an impressive season for Lazio, and has already attracted interest from Premier League rivals Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United, along with Barcelona.

The 22-year-old has insisted he is happy at Lazio , but PSG could test both the player and Serie A club’s resolve with a mammoth bid.

REAL SEEK RONALDO BUYER

Real Madrid have touted Cristiano Ronaldo to potential buyers across Europe, according to Diario Gol .

Despite continuing to add to his trophy haul in the Spanish capital, there is a feeling inside Santiago Bernabeu that the Portuguese forward's powers are starting to fade.

Taking that into account, club president Florentino Perez has sounded out those clubs who could afford to put a transfer package in place.

ARSENAL & CITY WATCH TARKOWSKI

Burnley defender James Tarkowski is being watched by Arsenal and Manchester City, according to The Times .

Tarkowski has been one of the stand-out performers in Burnley’s stunning season in the Premier League and is starting to catch the eye of bigger clubs.

The centre-half will not be sold in the January transfer window, but Arsenal and City are monitoring his performances with a view to a potential deal next summer.

TURKISH INTEREST IN BLIND

Fenerbahce are weighing up a January approach for Manchester United’s versatile Netherlands international Daley Blind, reports Fotomac .

Inter have also been linked with a move for Blind, while Fenerbahce have sought the advice of their former coach Dick Advocaat about the 27-year-old.

Advocaat worked with Blind with the Dutch national team and Fenerbahce see the player as someone who could fill the left-back role.

MAN UTD PLOTTING PULISIC MOVE

Manchester United have joined the hunt for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic, reports the Daily Mail .

The 19-year-old is considered to be one of the hottest prospects in world football and has already been linked with Bayern Munich, while being touted as Real Madrid and Barcelona class .

Jose Mourinho hopes to be the one to buy into that potential, with the Red Devils boss in the market for another creative talent to fill a wide attacking berth.

OZIL OFFERED TO MAN UTD

Mesut Ozil has been offered to Manchester United as his contract at Arsenal continues to run down, claims the Daily Mail .

With no fresh terms in the pipeline at Emirates Stadium, with the World Cup winner is expected to be on the move in January rather than enter the free agent pool next summer.

ARSENAL EYEING BARCELONA WINGER

Arsenal are ready to make a move for Barcelona winger Jose Arnaiz as they prepare to lose Alexis Sanchez, according to Marca .

The 22-year-old was placed in the B side at Camp Nou following a move from Real Valladolid and has a release clause of just £17.8 million.

CITY WANT ALEXIS, VAN DIJK AND BUSQUETS

Manchester City have placed Alexis Sanchez, Virgil van Dijk and Sergio Busquets at the top of their transfer wishlist, says the Daily Star .

Pep Guardiola is ready to wait until next summer to land Arsenal forward Sanchez , with there also plans in place to raid Southampton and Barcelona to take another spending spree past £160 million.

LIVERPOOL FACE EMERSON COMPETITION

Liverpool face competition from Premier League rivals Newcastle for Roma defender Emerson, claims TMW .

The Brazil-born Italy international is also on the radar of AC Milan and Juventus, while Goal have revealed that Inter are seeking a January deal .

SWANSEA WANT DE BOER AND BERGKAMP

Swansea are considering piecing together an Ajax dream team in South Wales, with the Daily Star claiming Frank de Boer and Dennis Bergkamp are in their sights.

The Swans have parted company with Paul Clement and would like to reunite two men who have worked together before in Amsterdam and who know all about the Premier League.

MAN UTD OPEN SERGI ROBERTO TALKS

Manchester United have started transfer talks with Barcelona regarding a possible deal for Sergi Roberto, claims Diario Gol .

Liverpool are also said to be keen on the versatile midfielder, with the Red Devils now eager to beat their arch-rivals to his signature.

ENGLISH INTEREST IN GAITAN

The agent of Atletico Madrid playmaker Nicolas Gaitan has sparked a scramble amid Premier League clubs by admitting his client could be on the move.

In an interview with Foot Mercato , the Argentine's representative claims to have already received offers from England for a player previously linked with Manchester United and Newcastle.