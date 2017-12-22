Slater: Ange Postecoglou's interview was soft and weak

Football commentator Robbie Slater has slammed Ange Postecoglou after the former Socceroos coach admitted in an interview that criticism was a major factor in his resignation from the Australian job.

After weeks of speculation about his future leading up to Australia's successful playoff tie against Honduras, Postecoglou decided to leave the job after steering the Socceroos through an arduous campaign to qualify for next year's World Cup in Russia.

On Wednesday, just weeks after he quit the national team role, Postecoglou signed with Japanese club Yokohama F Marinos.

In an interview with Fox Sports News, Postecoglou admitted criticism from several Australian football commentators played a part in his decision.

Slater and fellow commentator Mark Bosnich, among others, had been vocal critics about Postecoglou's tactics, particularly when the Socceroos' hopes to qualify for the World Cup looked rocky.

However, Slater refuted Postecoglou's claims criticism of his change in formation began to turn into "cheap shots", saying the interview gave more questions than answers.

"I thought it was soft, I thought it was weak, I thought it was full of excuses," Slater said of the interview on the Big Sports Breakfast.

"He didn't actually give a reason why he left."

During the interview, Postecoglou said there is "too much opinion and very little analysis" of football in Australia, saying that the stories of him losing the faith of his players was a "deliberate" attempt to destabilise Australia's qualification campaign.

However, while Slater is at peace with Postecoglou's move to sign on to coach in Japan, he said Postecoglou's decision to leave shouldn't have been affected by criticism.

"At the end of the day, Ange walked out on his nation, he walked out on his country. He had a commitment to go to the World Cup," Slater said.

"Instead, he's chosen money in Japan. I've got no problem with that, but don't give us all the bullshit along the way."

"To say that criticism is part of it? Give me a break."