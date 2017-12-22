Cristiano Ronaldo misses final squad training ahead of Clasico

Cristiano Ronaldo did not train with the Real Madrid squad ahead of their Clasico clash with Barcelona on Saturday.

The Portugal international, who has scored four goals and provided two assists in 11 La Liga games thus far this season, trained away from the group, after suffering from slight discomfort following the Club World Cup final against Gremio.

Ronaldo has not trained with the group at any point this week, but sources have told Goal that there is no possibility of him missing the encounter with Barca.

Instead, on Thursday, he took the to the training pitch and worked out with a ball, away from his team-mates.

Real are currently 11 points behind Barcelona in La Liga, with a game in hand, and sit fourth in the table. Both Valencia and Atletico Madrid are also above them.

Zinedine Zidane's men have lost twice this season, to Girona and Real Betis, and also drawn with Valencia, Levante, Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have not yet lost in 2017-18.