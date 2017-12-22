Steven Pienaar tipped to leave Bidvest Wits in January

Bidvest Wits midfielder Steven Pienaar's time at the club may be cut short, with the club set to release him in January.

Having played 11 games in all competitions so far, 'Schillo' hasn't made the desired impact Gavin Hunt had hoped for following his high-profile arrival.

His arrival was set to have elevated the Students to greater heights, but he has been found wanting on all fronts, having made only four starts to date.

With the January transfer window two weeks away, Pienaar's time in Braamfontein is reportedly at an end, as they look for ways to move off the bottom.

He made a PSL return after a 16-year spell in Europe, and was touted to set the scene alight in a squad brimming with quality and the champions tag.

With goals and results hard to come by, Pienaar has failed to get into second gear.

Whether he will be sold outrightly or agree to a mutual termination remains to be seen.