'Cheap shot' question that 'jolted' Postecoglou

Former Socceroos boss Ange Postecoglou has taken a parting swipe at critics he says had used "cheap shots" to undermine him and the national team.

Speaking for the first time since taking up his new post with J.League heavyweights Yokohama F Marinos, Postecoglou resolved that his turbulent final year as coach has left him and Australian football in need of "a trial separation".

He also addressed last month's resignation, one that shocked his Socceroos squad and "puzzled" Football Federation Australia chief executive David Gallop.

While acknowledging the decision six months before the World Cup had let down the players, the 52-year-old also expressed disappointed towards some quarters at what he perceived was an undermining of the Australian game.

Criticism of Postecoglou began after his change to the team's formation in the midst of the World Cup qualifiers, and mushroomed over the next nine months until he walked away after leading Australia to Russia 2018.

He conceded a recent reminder of his infamous interview a decade ago with Craig Foster made him determined to leave the national set-up on his terms this time.

"I think in the context of time I may be able to sort of talk about things further, but I've always been disappointed when people try and bring the game down in the country," Postecoglou told Fox Sports News on Thursday.

"We're probably world champions at that, to try and beat ourselves up as a game in this country. I've always tried to make sure I never do that.

"To bring up something that isn't actually the pivotal reason, but one of the reasons I'm leaving, if I don't think it's going to serve a purpose or help the game, I'm just not going to talk about it."

One moment that was "absolutely" a factor in his thinking to quit occurred in March after Australia's first game using three players at the back rather than four, a 1-1 away draw with Iraq.

During a TV interview (watch at the top), former Wallaby Peter FitzSimons asked whether Postecoglou would resign if the Socceroos did not beat the UAE in their next match.

The question brought back memories of his explosive 2007 interview with Foster directly before his sacking as Australia's youth team coach.

“There was a point at the start of this year...I went to do an interview...and the first question I was asked was ‘will you resign if you don’t beat the UAE’", he recalled. “It jolted me a little bit.

"I'm kind of just sitting there and gone into a time warp of 10 years ago ... after everything that's happened.

“It didn’t steamroll things. The person who asked the question isn’t involved in the sport but as so often happens, I say that regularly, is a lot of people in this country when the Socceroos are playing, or it becomes a pivotal time, they glance at our game.

"They test the water by seeing what people in the game are thinking - at the time, after we drew in Iraq and I changed the formation to the three and it upset everyone in football world, which was okay with me, I kind of like that fact.

“People outside glance at the game and go ‘this is chaos’ - so that question was asked of me.

“I thought after everything we’ve achieved and the journey we’re on, qualification in our hands, I said I’m not going to go down that path again where I allow external forces to decide my fate. That wasn’t all of it but certainly a part.”

Postecoglou said the criticism of his new formation started to turn into “cheap shots".

“I can take care of myself but it affects the people around you...it affects your family, the people that love you and see how hard you work.

“Some of it I thought were cheap shots and almost a deliberate attempt to undermine.

“Once we started to go down that road, I thought, maybe I need to remove myself from that situation."

Postecoglou again denied a falling out with FFA had contributed to the move.

He also said part of his reason for quitting centred around a feeling he'd achieved everything he'd set out to.

That included creating a new team and implementing his staunch attacking philosophy, one that helped the Socceroos win the 2015 Asian Cup and qualify for a fourth consecutive World Cup.

He will now set about applying that same style to Yokohama, who finished fifth in the season just finished.

