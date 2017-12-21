Ex-Stars coach hints of dropping court case against FKF

Former Harambee Stars coach, Bobby Williamson has hinted that he may drop his court case against Football Kenya Federation over a contractual dispute.

FKF parted ways with the Williamson in February 2016 with 'three years' still left on his contract, forcing the Scott to rush to the Sports Dispute Tribunal for a redress.

Williamson is demanding Sh155.5 million in damages; split in 12 months salary amounting to Sh30m; house rent arrears for 6 months totaling to Sh0.9m; terminal dues amounting to Sh10 million; compensation for 3.5 years, amounting to Sh105 million.

But Williamson who was dignosed with Nosal Cancer last August admits his long spell in hospital has given him time to reconsider his stance over his ongoing legal dispute with FKF.

The former Gor Mahia and Uganda Cranes coach said that he wants to get back to coaching having taken a year sabbatical.

“While I’ve been in India I’ve got a bit of appetite for the game back. I haven’t worked in football since leaving the national team job.

"The Kenyan FA broke the contract, so there’s a dispute which is being handled by lawyers,” Williamson told The Sun.

“I like living in Kenya, so it’s not a road I want to go down. But they broke it, not me. While that was going on I didn’t want to work because I was focused on the dispute, but now I want to get back to coaching."

Williamson was fired by FKF in February 2016 with Stanley Okumbi taking up the mantle at he nationla team.