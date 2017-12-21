Hefty fine and stadium ban for Perak

Perak is now forced to play their opening home game of the 2018 season behind closed doors after Football Association of Malaysia came down heavily on them following the crowd disturbances that occured during the Malaysia Cup semi-final clash between them and Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) at the tail-end of last season.

Clashes between these two particular set of fans have unfortunately been a common occurrence, although it must be said that the crowd control during the return fixture in Johor Bahru was well-managed.

In the match played at Perak Stadium, a JDT fan was sent to hospital after suffering wounds from lit fireworks. Also to be given credit was the group of Perak fans who subsequently visited the recovering JDT fan in his home in Johor prior to the return leg.

FAM however does not take too kindly to such matters and have slapped a 2-match stadium ban for Perak, albeit the second match being a suspended one. This will mean that Perak will not have their fans in the stadium when they take to the field in the 2018 Super League season, in an as yet confirmed venue.

On top of that, Perak are also fined RM35,000 for their troubles and must ensure that no similar occurrences happen until December 20 2018 or the suspended one match stadium ban will come into effect. Perak can still appeal on the decision if they see fit.