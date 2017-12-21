News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Chelsea suffer fresh Champions League blow, Welbeck doubles up for Arsenal
Chelsea suffer fresh blow, Welbeck doubles up for Arsenal

Carabao Cup semi-final draw: Chelsea to face Arsenal in last-four

Goal.com
Goal.com /

It will be a London derby in the Carabao Cup semi-finals as Chelsea and Arsenal have been drawn against each other in the last four.

Carabao Cup semi-final draw: Chelsea to face Arsenal in last-four

Carabao Cup semi-final draw: Chelsea to face Arsenal in last-four

Meanwhile, Premier League leaders Manchester City will take on Championship upstarts Bristol City, who managed a stunning upset of Manchester United on Wednesday. 

Chelsea led for most of their fifth-round match against fellow Premier League side Bournemouth, but a late goal from Dan Gosling appeared to be sending the match to extra time, only for an Alvaro Morata stoppage-time winner to ensure the Blues's passage into the semi.

Arsenal found things a little more comfortable with a 1-0 win in another London derby, against West Ham United, on Tuesday.

Bristol City, currently sitting third in the Championship, are the surprise team in the draw. The only non-Premier League side in the quarter-finals, they snuck through with a stoppage time winner by Korey Smith to stun the Red Devils and knock the reigning Carabao Cup champions out of the competition.

Man City also saw drama in their quarter-final match, having it come down to penalties against Leicester City as they kept their quadruple hopes alive for the season.

The teams will meet in a two-legged play-off, with the first leg scheduled for January 9 and 10 and the return fixtures January 23 and 24.

The winners will contest the final at Wembley Stadium on February 25.

 

Back To Top