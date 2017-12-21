Carabao Cup semi-final draw: Chelsea to face Arsenal in last-four

It will be a London derby in the Carabao Cup semi-finals as Chelsea and Arsenal have been drawn against each other in the last four.

Meanwhile, Premier League leaders Manchester City will take on Championship upstarts Bristol City, who managed a stunning upset of Manchester United on Wednesday.

Chelsea led for most of their fifth-round match against fellow Premier League side Bournemouth, but a late goal from Dan Gosling appeared to be sending the match to extra time, only for an Alvaro Morata stoppage-time winner to ensure the Blues's passage into the semi.

Arsenal found things a little more comfortable with a 1-0 win in another London derby, against West Ham United, on Tuesday.

Bristol City, currently sitting third in the Championship, are the surprise team in the draw. The only non-Premier League side in the quarter-finals, they snuck through with a stoppage time winner by Korey Smith to stun the Red Devils and knock the reigning Carabao Cup champions out of the competition.

Man City also saw drama in their quarter-final match, having it come down to penalties against Leicester City as they kept their quadruple hopes alive for the season.

The teams will meet in a two-legged play-off, with the first leg scheduled for January 9 and 10 and the return fixtures January 23 and 24.

The winners will contest the final at Wembley Stadium on February 25.