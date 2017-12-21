Chelsea have rested Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata as they face Bournemouth in Wednesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final with Everton away next up in the Premier League.

Chelsea team news: Hazard & Morata rested for Carabao Cup clash

Willy Caballero replaces Thibaut Courtois in goal, while Marcos Alonso is also rested at wing-back. Tiemoue Bakayoko and N'Golo Kante too miss out, with Cesc Fabregas and Danny Drinkwater coming in.

Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta have also been rested as Chelsea aim to make it through with several younger players.

Most notably, 17-year-old Ethan Ampadu starts what is only his second game for the club while there could also be a debut for substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi, who has seven goals for Chelsea's Development squad this season after he won the U17 World Cup in the summer with England.

Kenedy starts only his third game of the season, which have all come in the Carabao Cup while Michy Batshuayi is making his first start since hurting his foot while on international duty with Belgium.

Chelsea: Caballero; Rudiger, Ampadu, Cahill; Zappacosta, Drinkwater, Fabregas, Kenedy; Willian, Batshuayi, Pedro. Subs: Eduardo, Clarke-Salter, Sterling, Bakayoko, Hazard, Hudson-Odoi, Morata