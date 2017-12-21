Haji Mwinyi wants more first teams opportunities to commit to Yanga

Ligi Kuu Wrap: Haji Mwinyi wants more first team opportunities to commit to Yanga

Yanga and Zanzibar Heroes and left back, Haji Mwinyi has asked Head Coach George Lwandamina to assure him of more first team opportunities before he commits his future to the club.

The defender has seen chances in Yanga's starting lineup scarce but the great run with Zanzibar in the CECAFA tournament has raised his profile and created interest from other teams.

Simba to start camp ready for the Federation Cup

Msimbazi giants and current league Leaders Simba, will start their camp on Thursday ready for the Federation cup preliminary rounds.

Simba who are the current defending champions of the Federation Cup will face Green Warriors in the preliminary rounds of the competition.

Simba still have a chance on signing Asante Kwassi

Simba can still complete the signing of Lipuli Defender, Ghanaian Asante Kwasi after the TFF extended the date of the closure of the transfer window by a week and will now close on the 23rd of December.

The window closed last weekend but due to system issue some registration where not completed and with the extension being granted most signings that didn’t go through look set to be completed.