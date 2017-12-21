The man who launched a racially aggravated attack on Raheem Sterling has been jailed for 16 weeks.

Sterling attacker jailed for racially aggravated assault

Karl Anderson, 29, entered a guilty plea at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, having racially abused and kicked the Manchester City star outside the club's training base prior to Saturday's match against Tottenham.

It was disclosed during proceedings that Anderson, who must also pay £100 in compensation, had 25 prior convictions for 37 offences, which included football-related violence.

A victim impact statement from Sterling which was read to the court said: "I didn’t think this type of behaviour still happened in this country in this day and age".

Anderson, from Woodward Street in Ancoats, Manchester, had "lost his temper" after his girlfriend asked him to get an autograph, defence lawyer John Black said.

"He apologises through me to Mr Sterling for his actions," he added and said Anderson could not explain his behaviour.