ARSENAL EYE SHOCK DAVID LUIZ BID

Arsenal are lining up a shock £30 million bid for Chelsea defender David Luiz, according to a report from the Daily Express .

Luiz has made just eight Premier League appearances for the Blues this season, after falling out of favour with manager Antonio Conte.

It is understood that their relationship has not fully healed, and Arsene Wenger is now interested in securing the Brazilian's signature.

Luiz is also reportedly a target for Jose Mourinho and Manchester United, as well as Juventus and Real Madrid.