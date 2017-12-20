News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Bishop canvasses World Cup boycott
Bishop 'not considering' World Cup boycott

ARSENAL EYE SHOCK DAVID LUIZ BID

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Arsenal are lining up a shock £30 million bid for Chelsea defender David Luiz, according to a report from the Daily Express .

ARSENAL EYE SHOCK DAVID LUIZ BID

ARSENAL EYE SHOCK DAVID LUIZ BID

Luiz has made just eight Premier League appearances for the Blues this season, after falling out of favour with manager Antonio Conte.

En - David luiz

It is understood that their relationship has not fully healed, and Arsene Wenger is now interested in securing the Brazilian's signature.

Luiz is also reportedly a target for Jose Mourinho and Manchester United, as well as Juventus and Real Madrid.

Back To Top