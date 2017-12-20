Super Eagles B striker Anthony Okpotu says he is delighted that they proved their critics wrong after their LMC Invitational Tournament triumph at the Sani Abacha Stadium on Sunday evening.

Okpotu: Super 6 victory silenced CHAN Eagles' critics

Okpotu’s double and another from his Lobi Stars teammate, Kingsley Eduwo led the Eagles B side to a 3-2 win over MFM whose goals came from Jonathan Zikiye and Chuka Uwaga.

“I am excited that we won the tournament. We know we are using it to test our preparation for the next year CHAN but people will rate us by how we perform in friendly games. I am happy that we were able to shame our doubters. We will continue to improve until we bring the cup home in Morocco,” Okpotu told Goal.

“We will proceed to the next phase of our preparation with the reality that we have done our preparation lots of good by the way we played in Kano despite having limited time to train and having to deal with some new players.

“I want to say that it is not yet uhuru for us because teams we are going to be playing in Chan will be far superior to the ones we played here during the Super Six.”

The Lobi Stars’ hitman implores the Nigeria Football Federation to arrange some friendly games for them before their first game in Morocco next month.

“We will also need some friendly games against likely opponents we are going to face in Morocco. We want to do the nation proud and we will need all the games we can get to get us ready for the competition,” he added.