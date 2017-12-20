Mumbai City FC are hanging in the balance, with points from half of their games so far as they travel to Guwahati to take on NorthEast United FC who only have one win and a draw to show, though they have a game in hand.

Game ISL 2017: NorthEast United vs Mumbai City - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview NorthEast United FC v Mumbai City FC

Date

Wednesday, December 20

Time

8 PM IST (GMT +5:30)



TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.

India (English) TV channel Online streams

Star Sports 2/HD

Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channel

Bengali TV channel

Star Sports Hindi 1/ HD

Jalsha Movies/HD



Malayalam TV channel Kannada TV channel

Asianet Movies/HD

Suvarna Plus/HD



TEAM NEWS

Injured - Gurpreet Chhabal



Doubtful - None



Suspended - Rehenesh TP (red card)





Key Players - Marcinho, Halicharan Narzary, Rowllin Borges

NorthEast United have signed goalkeeper Ishan Debnath as a replacement for the injured Gurpreet Chhabal. As Rehnesh was sent off against Kerala Blasters, Ravi Kumar is expected to start in between the sticks.



Injured - Leo Costa



Doubtful - Zakeer Mundampara, Aiborlang Khongjee



Suspended - Sehnaj Singh (four yellow cards)

Key Players - Achille Emana, Balwant Singh, Everton Santos

Khongjee has not been named in the squad yet while Mundampara has come off the bench just once this season. Leo Costa is expected to be back for the Delhi Dynamos clash next week.



GAME PREVIEW

The most striking concern for the Highlanders who are winless at home is that barring the 2-0 win in Delhi, they have failed to find the back of the net in the rest of their games. NorthEast's biggest defeat this season is the 3-0 drubbing in Chennai.

Goals haven't been the trend for all competing teams in the ISL this season, and that is no exception for Mumbai City. They have bagged only five goals in six matches but conceded in all their outings so far.

NorthEast United are unfortunate to see Rehenesh suspended for the tie as a result of the red card brandished against him in the last match. However, Joao de Deus would want his midfield to pull up their socks after Wes Brown made them appear second best on Friday. He will also be expecting more goals from his forwards Danilo and Marcinho.

Mumbai City, in their last game, went down by a solitary goal to ATK despite a gritty performance by Lucian Goian to contain Robbie Keane. Amrinder Singh cannot always keep opponents away from goal and to be conceding first in half of their games has only added the pressure on the forwards.

Indian striker Balwant Singh is the top scorer for the Ranbir Kapoor co-owned side with Achille Emana, Everton Santos and Thiago Santos scoring a piece each.

Can we expect goals by either team on Wednesday?