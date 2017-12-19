Alexis Sanchez has “clocked off” at Arsenal as he continues to seek a move away from the club, says Ian Wright.

'Alexis has clocked off' - Wantaway Arsenal forward accused of giving up by Wright

The Chilean forward was prevented from departing Emirates Stadium over the summer, with a deadline day bid from Manchester City knocked back .

Arsenal always knew that they were running a risk by rejecting interest from other clubs, with Sanchez entering the final year of his contract.

No fresh terms have been agreed with the 29-year-old as yet and Wright believes that the questionable attitude of an unsettled performer suggests that his mind is already elsewhere.

The former Gunners striker told Radio 5Live of a player who could be on the move in January: “It does look to me like he’s clocked off.

“Sanchez’s attitude is saying a lot about him. If he left in January, the way he’s playing now, I can’t see how that’s going to hurt Arsenal. He’s not playing well enough.

“He’s not putting in a shift. [Philippe] Coutinho wanted to leave [Liverpool]; he put in a transfer request but look at the way he’s playing. Look at the way [Mesut] Ozil is playing.

“You’ve got to still put it in. He’s not putting it in. It says a lot about him.

“People looking in who are potential buyers, what are they thinking about him and his attitude?

“I can’t see Ozil staying but what we’re seeing from him now is the kind of play that we want to see from him."

Sanchez was Arsenal’s top scorer last season, reaching the 30-goal mark across all competitions for the first time in his career, however, he has managed just five efforts this term, while contributing three assists.